Slipper thrown at Kannada actor Darshan at Kranti promotion, incident caught on camera

The video, which has now become viral, Darshan can be seen standing on a stage; suddenly, a slipper hits his shoulder. Cops immediately surrounded the actor after the attack.

Bengaluru, Dec 19: A slipper was hurled at Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa on Sunday during the promotion of his film, 'Kranti'.

"It is not your mistake brother, no problem", Darshan responded quickly to calm down his angry fans in the gathering.

The actor immediately left the scene with police protection.

However, details about the person who threw the slipper at the Kannada actor is still unknown.

The incident comes amid the widespread outrage over actor's insensitive remark about the "Goddess of luck."

Darshan's nasty comment

Actor Darshan, popularly known as Challenging Star, landed in soup recently after he made a sexist remark.

"Goddess of Luck doesn't knock on the door always. When she knocks, grab her, drag her into your bedroom and strip her naked. If you give her clothes, she will go out," the actor told in a recent interview.

The actor received backlash on social media as the comment was viewed as misogynistic views towards women.

Actor Darshan is not new to controversies. The actor was also in the news because he had allegedly assaulted his wife. He also has strained relationship with the mainstream media in Karnataka.

A phone conversation allegedly showing Darshan criticising the media for putting every aspect of his life under scrutiny had gone viral earlier.

Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, Darshan's upcoming movie Kranti marks Challenging Star's 55th outing.

As per the poster release, the film will be out in 5 languages- Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The intense poster shows the actor's face in a red shade made with Kannada text.

Darshan's upcoming movie 'Kranti' is all set for a grand release on January 26.