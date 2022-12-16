Six out of 10 Indians reduced on purchasing products manufactured in China in 2022

One in four persons found "Indian alternatives" better in terms of price, quality and customer service, according to the survey.

LocalCircles, in its latest survey asked, "What are all the reasons that you reduced the amount you spend on purchasing Made-in-China products in the last 12 months?"

In response, 58% revealed they bought "Made-in-India products amid border tension", while 28% found "Indian alternative was better in price-quality combination as also customer service.

11% opted for better quality Indian products, 8% preferred an alternative foreign product due to a combination of factors including better price, quality and customer service.

In addition, 8% stated that their choice was determined by the fact that they "didn't find many Made-in-China products in the markets, stores or online".

For 11% of consumers, the lack of need to buy any product in the last one year was a deciding factor. Of the 11,707 respondents to this question, many opted for more than one category of answers.

The survey comes amid fresh clash between India and China soldiers in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on 9 December. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply to the Chinese side sending them home.

The Tawang incident is the first major clash between the India and the Chinese armies since August 2020 near Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh. Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in October last year as well and it was resolved following talks between local commanders of the two sides according to established protocols.

The ties between India and China nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry.

However, the opposition parties have been demanding discussion in Parliament while the defence minister Rajnath Singh issued a statement and assured of border security.

Following the eastern Ladakh standoff, the Indian Army significantly bolstered its operational capabilities along the LAC in the eastern theatre.

India has been maintaining that its relationship with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas. India has been ramping up the development of infrastructure along the near 3,500-km LAC following the eastern Ladakh standoff that began on May 5, 2020.