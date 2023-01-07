'Sit with me': Two foreign passengers misbehave with Go First's woman flight attendant

The incident which took place on Friday came close on the heels of two mid-air urinating incidents on the international flights of Tata Group-run private carrier Air India late last year.

"Two foreign nationals were offloaded after they abused the crew. In fact, they were teasing the crew, passing comments and remarks on her. They were seated on the emergency seats and a security briefing was on at that time. The co-passengers also took objection (to their behaviour)," the Go First spokesperson said.

The matter was reported to the captain and they were off-loaded, he said, adding that they were handed over to security officials for further action.

The incident comes at a time when the Air India has been facing flak over its handling of the incident where a Mumbai resident allegedly urinated on a senior citizen woman in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26.

On Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sent an advisory to airlines in handling unruly travellers.

In the guidelines - sent to the head of operations of scheduled airlines - the regulator has said that airline staff will face action if they fail to act against passengers who are unruly or behave inappropriately.

"In the recent past, DGCA has noticed a few incidents of unruly behavior and inappropriate conduct by the passengers on board the aircraft during flight, wherein it is observed that post holders, pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate actions," the statement read.

"Non-action/ inappropriate action/ omission by the airlines towards such untoward incidents has tarnished the image of air travel in different segments of society," it added.

"Upon landing of the aircraft, airline representative shall lodge FIR with the concerned security agency at aerodrome, to whom, the unruly passenger shall be handed over," it said.