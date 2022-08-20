New Delhi, Aug 20: BJP on Saturday sharpened its attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with Union Minister Anurag Thakur describing him as the "kingpin" of the "liquor scam" in the capital.

Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said the AAP should not try to divert attention from the excise scam by raising other issues as its "real face has been unmasked". Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Thakur referred to him as "Money Shh", alleging that alleges he makes money and maintains silence.