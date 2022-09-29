On par with married women an unmarried woman has right to abort: SC

New Delhi, Sep 29: The Supreme Court has held that all women are entitled for safe and legal abortion.

The court said that marital status of a woman cannot be a ground to deprive her of her right to abort unwanted pregnancy. Single and married women have the right to abort under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and Rules till 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The court also said that the meaning of rape must be held, including marital rape for purpose of Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act. The court further said that the distinction between married and unmarried women, artificial and constitutionally is unsustainable. It perpetuates a stereotype that only married women indulge in sexual activities.

Further the court said that the sexual assault by husbands can take form of rape and the meaning of rape must include the meaning of marital rape under Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act. While interpreting the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act the court declared that even an unmarried woman can undergo abortion up to 24 weeks on par with married women.