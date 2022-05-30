Singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder: 1 suspect arrested in Uttarakhand

"Following a joint operation with Uttarakhand STF and Punjab STF, Punjab Police has detained 6 people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder," said Special Task Force.

Of the 6 people detained, one is suspected to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is said to be involved in the murder of Siddhu Moose Wala.

. .

The famous singer and Congress leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday, a day after the AAP-led state government brought down his security cover from four Punjab Police commandos to two.

At least three weapons were used and 30 empty cases recovered from the site. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, who gained fame as Sidhu Moosewala, was left with two Punjab Police commandos after the state police withdrew two of four commandos from his security cover.

He was among 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday on temporary basis.

A case under various sections, including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered. A three-member special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the murder.