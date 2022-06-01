Singer KK passes away at 53; PM Modi condoles untimely death of music sensation

New Delhi, June 1: Well-known Bollywood singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was aged 53.

Reports say that he collapsed during a concert at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. He was brought dead at Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) at around 10:30 pm.

Some reports claim that he felt uneasiness while performing and he returned to his hotel Esplanade where he collapsed.

Krishnakumar Kunnath was a popular singer who recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati languages films. He was regarded as one of the most versatile singers of his generation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of the singer and said that people will remember him through his songs. He tweeted, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that his untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. He tweeted, "KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti"

Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari expressed his sadness with a tweet, "Saddened to know the news about the untimely demise of notable singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as 'KK'. His demise is a huge loss to the Indian music industry. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."