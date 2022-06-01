Singer KK no more: The voice best associated with Emraan Hashmi

New Delhi, Jun 01: Well-known singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, has rendered some of the biggest hits in the film industry. KK was a household name and the entire nation took an instant liking for his voice. KK believed that a singer must be heard and not seen.

KK was a well-known singer in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati languages. He was regarded as one of the most versatile singers of his generation.Though, the singer has sung across many languages, he is most associated by his fans for his combination with the Emraan Hashmi.

KK's popular songs Beete Lamhein, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Aye Bekhabar, Zara Sa and many more were picturised on Emraan Hashmi.

Since the news of singers death broke, Emraan Hashmi started trending as his fans flooded the internet with shared snippets of videos of the songs and fondly remembered the "good old days".

"A voice and talent like no other.. They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK #ripkk," tweeted Emraan Hashmi.

. .

Well-known Bollywood singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) passed away at the age of 53. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Initially, it was reported that he suffered a cardiac arrest during a concert at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. However, KK was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials told news agency PTI. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said. "KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm.