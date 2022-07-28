Asked about Delhi chief minister's political clearance request, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, ''As we conveyed last week, we received an entry on our political clearance portal on July 21.''

''Given to understand that the host government Singapore has shared certain updates and changes to its invitation with the Delhi government. I would request you to check with the Delhi government on what is the status of that,'' he said.

Kejriwal had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking permission to attend the summit. Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has rejected the AAP government's request for Kejriwal's travel to Singapore, saying his attendance at the mayors' conference will set a ''bad precedent''.

Last month, High Commissioner of Singapore, Simon Wong, invited Kejriwal for the World Cities Summit.