At Kargil this year: The PM has celebrated Diwali with soldiers since 2014

New Delhi, Oct 24: Like every year, this year too Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Deepavali with the soldiers at the border. The PM was in Ayodhya on Sunday where he offered prayer to Ram Lalla.

This year the PM is at Kargil where he will celebrate Diwali with the soldiers.

PM modi has been celebrating Diwali with soldiers every year since 2014 after he took over as the Prime Minister of India. From the icy heights of the Siachen Glacier & with the brave Jawans & Officers of the Armed Forces, I wish all of you a Happy Diwali," he had said in a 2014 tweet.

In 2015., he visited three war memorials in Punjab to honour the success of the Indian Army in the 1965 war. This was also the 50 anniversary of the 1965 war.

In 2016 the PM was in Himachal Pradesh to meet the soldiers near the China border. He held interactions with the personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Dogra Scouts and the Army Sumbodh.

PM Modi in 2017 visited the Gurez Sector in North Kashmir and said that spending time with the forces gave him new energy.

2018 saw the PM visiting Harsil in Uttarakhand where he paid a surprise visit to the troops. This was followed by a visit to the Kedarnath Dham.

In 2019 the PM was at Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and the following year he paid a visit to the post of Longewala where he said that Diwali is complete only when he is with the soldiers.

I feel privileged that I got to spend Diwali with our brave soldiers in Nowshera, not as Prime Minister but as a member of their family," the PM said in 2021 during his visit to Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir.