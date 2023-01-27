Similar to Khanjawala accident, car hits scooty, drags rider for 350 meters in Delhi

The incident occurred in the Keshav Puram area of New Delhi on Friday and the clip of the incident has gone viral. The scooter rider was thrown off the pilot seat of his two-wheeler and landed on the vehicle's roof and the pillion rider died on the spot, ANI reported.

New Delhi, Jan 27: In another incident similar to the Khanjawala accident, a motorist allegedly rammed his car into a scooter and dragged the rider on its roof for about 350 metres.

There were two people in the scooty, one of them died in the accident while the other one is hospitalised. Five persons were arrested in connection with the accident, cops informed the news agency.

"During patrolling b/w Prerna Chowk & Kanhaiya Nagar late at night on Jan 26, PCR van noticed that a car hit a scooty due to which the person on the pillion fell to the ground & the rider's head got stuck b/w the car's windshield & the bonnet," ANI tweeted Usha Rangnani, DCP North West, in a tweet. She further said, "Still, the 5 occupants didn't stop the car&dragged the rider&the scooty for 300-350 metres.PCR van chased them&nabbed 2 accused,rest 3 fled.Later they were arrested.Accused were apparently drunk.Rider of scooty died in hospital&the one in pillion hospitalised."

In a shocking incident on the New Year night, a 20-year-old woman was killed in the national capital after her scooter was hit by a car and she was dragged by the vehicle for 10-12 kilometres.

She was found dead on the street, with her clothes torn off, allegedly after being hit and dragged by a car driven by youths in outer Delhi's Khanjawala area.

The police had arrested Deepak Khanna, 26, Amit Khanna, 25, Krishan, 27, Mithun, 26, and Manoj Mittal in the case along with several of their accomplices. Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh Bhardwaj, who was arrested four days later.

With inputs from ANI