Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang diagnosed with typhoid

"I would like to inform all my dear people of Sikkim that I have been diagnosed with typhoid," the chief minister said in a social media post.

Tamang said he was enthusiastically looking forward to being part of the Indra Jatra celebrations, but was unable to do so owing to his health condition.

He also cancelled his visit to Rabong in South Sikkim to attend the Pang Lhabsol celebrations and the public meeting scheduled on Sunday.