Sikh Delegation meets PM Modi at his residence | VIDEO

A delegation of the Gurudwara visited the Prime Minister at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg today to offer prasad and blessings.

The Sikh delegation honoured the Prime Minister by tying a Pagdi and offering a Siropa. An ardas was also performed for the Prime Minister's long life and good health.

Prime Minister expressed his happiness on meeting the delegation and thanked them for their wishes and prayers for his well-being. He said that he was humbled and deeply touched by their gesture for making him feel a part of the Sikh Community.

He reiterated the commitment of the government for continuously working towards the welfare of the Sikh community.

During the meeting, the delegation also thanked the Prime Minister for the path breaking initiatives taken by him for the honour and welfare of the Sikh community. They recounted several efforts done by the Prime Minister including declaring 26 December as "Veer Baal Divas", reopening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, removal of GST on langars run by gurdwaras, ensuring that the copies of Guru Granth Sahib reached India from Afghanistan, among others.