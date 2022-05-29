Leaders of the Congress and other political parties expressed shock and anger over the killing of Moosewala and attacked the AAP government for withdrawing his security cover.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said no one involved in the gruesome murder will be spared and appealed for calm.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," said Mann in a tweet.

Calling Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder shocking, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said culprits will be given the "harshest punishment".

"Sidhu Moosewala's murder is saddening and shocking. I just spoke to Punjab CM Mann sahib. Culprits will be given the harshest punishment. I request everyone to remain strong and maintain peace. May God give peace to his soul," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he is "shocked and saddened" over the singer-turned-politician's murder and paid his condolences to the latter's family, friends and fans.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who played a major role in bringing Moosewala into the Congress fold, said he was "shocked beyond belief and expression" and demanded dismissal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. ''He was showered with bullets in Mansa just 2 days after @BhagwantMann govt withdrew his security. @AAPPunjab govt has lost moral authority. It must be dismissed," said Warring in a tweet.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who had earlier questioned the state government after the names of the people whose security was withdrawn became public, too demanded action against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

"We have been warning Punjab Govt to pay attention to Punjab's situation. I demand an FIR against Bhagwant Mann for negligence of his Chief Ministerial duties which has cost the life of #sidhumoosewala. Bhagwant Mann along with @ArvindKejriwal should be booked u/s 302,'' he said.

Former chief minister Amarinder Singh alleged that law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab.

Moosewala had joined the Congress last year ahead of the Punjab assembly polls. The singer had faced criticism from several quarters for promoting gun culture in his songs. He had also been booked for allegedly promoting violence through his song ''Sanju''.

He was booked under the Arms Act and the Disaster Management Act in Barnala after photographs showing him firing an AK-47 rifle at a firing range during the COVID-19 lockdown appeared on social media.