Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjab police to probe dump data within the 1-km area of the crime spot

New Delhi, May 30 : In a latest development in connection with the sensational killing of singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala, the are collecting the dump data within the 1-km area of the crime spot, which could be of around one lakh mobile phone numbers.

This will help the police in identifying the suspects, adding that six persons have been detained so far. However, no one has been officially arrested till now.

Several teams of the Punjab Police have been formed to look into the matter.

Popular singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unknown assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the government curtailed his security cover.

He was riding a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who received grievous injuries.