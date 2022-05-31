Sidhu Moosewala murder: Over 2 dozen bullet wounds found

Moosewala's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

"This incident seems to be a case of an inter-gang rivalry," Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra said, adding the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing.

He said at least three weapons including 9 mm and 455 bore were used and 30 empty cases were recovered from the site, news agency PTI reported.

Reports said that there were injuries to the internal organs and a bullet had also been found in his skull.

The post-mortem findings are yet to be shared with the police.

Meanwhile the suspects behind the murder have been identified and the manhunt to nab them is underway.