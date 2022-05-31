Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi HC for blocking custody to Punjab Police

New Delhi, May 31: Lawrence Bishnoi has moved the Delhi High Court in connection with the murder of renowned Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29, seeking necessary security arrangements to him, apprehending a fake encounter by the Punjab Police.

Bishnoi is currently serving a jail term in Delhi's Tihar Jail in an organised crime case under the stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act).

The plea states that a press conference was done by the Punjab Police where it was alleged that Bishnoi had involvement in the murder, thereby arguing that the investigation agency was falsely implicating him in the murder case.

Accordingly, the plea seeks directions on the Tihar Jail authorities to make a prior intimation to Bishnoi's lawyers before giving his custody tp any other state police on any production warrant.

It also seeks direction to the Delhi police and Tihar Jail Authority to ensure all necessary security arrangements for Bishnoi shall be duly handcuffed, shackled and video-graphed during the production warrant and on transit remand if any warrant produced by the Punjab police for the safety of his life.