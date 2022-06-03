New Delhi, Jun 03 : Amid conspiracy theories surrounding Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, who is allegedly a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility of killing the singer-politician, calling it an act of 'revenge'.

Sachin Bishnoi, told a news channel on an audio call that he is Lawrence Bishnoi's nephew and was among the shooters who killed the singer. He said that "he killed Sidhu with his own hands".

It should be noted that Lawrence is already the key suspect in the murder case with police suspecting this to be a case of inter-gang rivalry.

Sachin claimed that he killed Moosewala since the singer had gotten their 'brother Vicky Middukhera' killed on August 7 2021, in the parking lot of sector 71 market in Mohali.

Meanwhile, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has told investigators that has no involvement in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

According to them, Bishnoi, who is in the custody of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, has alleged that Moosewala was involved in the killing of Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Middukhera on August 7 last year which led to a "rivalry" between him and the Punjabi singer.

Bishnoi has been very uncooperative and has not yet disclosed the names of his gang members who were the real conspirators being the killing, officials said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell, which is probing the matter, got the custody of Bishnoi for three days after arresting him from Tihar in a case registered under the Arms Act, officials added.

"Bishnoi has been very uncooperative so far. During interrogation, he denied involvement in the singer's murder.

Bishnoi, who is facing nearly 60 cases, was lodged in Central Jail number eight of Tihar.

Gangster Kala Jathedi and his aide Kala Rana, who were in police custody in a different case, were also questioned in connection with the killing of Moosewala.

According to officials, after questioning Bishnoi in Tihar prison, he was produced at the Patiala House court and was remanded in three days of police custody for questioning in connection with the case where three criminals were arrested after a brief encounter with the Special Cell's unit last month.

During interrogation, the arrested criminals had disclosed that the weapons recovered from them were supplied by Bishnoi, a senior police official said.

Teams of Delhi Police Special Cell are visiting Muzaffarnagar & Nepal. It's suspected that a number of sharp-shooters have fled to Nepal after the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on Sunday. Soon after the killing, the gang led by Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in Delhi Tihar's Jail, took responsibility and termed it an act of revenge for the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in Mohali last year. Bishnoi's Canada-based associate Goldy Brar is the other key suspect.