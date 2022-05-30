Sidhu Moosewala murder: FIR registered; Father mentions sedan tailing singer’s car

He was accompanied by Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin) in a Mahindra Thar jeep, who were also injured in the attack suspected to be a fallout of inter-gang rivalry. The incident occurred just a day after Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 persons including Sidhu Moosewala as part of the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's crackdown on VIP culture.

The FIR was filed based on Moose Wala's father Balkour Singh's complaint. According to the FIR, the Congress leader was "getting extortion and threat to life calls from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and others". After the threats, the deceased Congress leader kept a bulletproof Fortuner, but yesterday he was out in a Thar.

He said, "On Sunday, my son left the house with friends Gurvinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh in a Thar.

He did not take his bulletproof Fortuner and the gunmen. I, along with his gunman, followed him in another car. On the way, I saw a Corolla with four youths following his Thar. When the Thar reached near the outskirts of Jawaharke village, there was a white-coloured Bolero parked there with four youths occupying it. Soon, there was firing, and the youths in the Bullero and Corolla fled the spot.

"I reached the spot and shouted for help; the people around gathered. I took my son and his friends to the government hospital at Mansa. However, my son Shubhdeep Singh died on the way."

Moose Wala was a famous artist, associated with Punjabi music and Punjabi cinema. He leapt to fame in 2017 with his track 'So High'.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 302, 307, 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 & 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 Mansa Police Station against unknown persons, news agency ANI reported.