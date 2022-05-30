Sidhu Moosewala murder: Congress demands dismissal of AAP govt

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified menin Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh told PTI that Moose Wala, 27, was attacked when he was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke and several bullets hit him.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the "murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moose Wala".

"My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world," Gandhi said.

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "The news of the murder of talented singer, youth icon, and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala ji is very painful. This has stunned us all."

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said on Twitter, "I'm shocked beyond belief and expression. We have lost a promising star in the @INCIndia, Sidhu Mooseewla." "He was showered with bullets in Mansa just 2 days after @BhagwantMann govt withdrew his security. @AAPPunjab govt has lost moral authority. It must be DISMISSED," he said.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also expressed deep shock at the "broad daylight murder" of Moose Wala.

"Punjab and Punjabis across the world have lost a talented artist with mass connect, who could feel people's pulse. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans across the world," he said.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said the killing of Moose Wala has come as a terrible shock to the party and the entire nation.

"Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief," he said.

Mansa civil surgeon Dr Ranjeet Rai told reporters that Moose Wala was brought dead at the civil hospital.

He had fought on the Congress ticket from the Mansa assembly seat in the recent election and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla.

(PTI)