New Delhi, May 30 : In the latest development regarding singer and Congress leader Shubdeep Singh Sidhu's murder, a CCTV video has surfaced that shows moments before Punjabi singer-politician was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday.

In a video footage shared by news agency ANI, two cars seem to be tailing his vehicle Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle, not so long before he was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa. However, it is not verified by the state police yet. Meanwhile, heavy security and a force of Punjab Police has been deployed outside the Congress leader's residence in Mansa.

The 28-year-old singer was murdered on Sunday evening, months after he had joined the Congress. His killing - linked to inter-gang rivalry by police - has sparked a massive political slugfest in the state.

Meanwhile, a huge force of Punjab Police has been deployed outside the residence of Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Mansa district on Sunday evening.

Famous Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district today. According to reports, assailants fired at him around 30 to 40 shots when he was going into his Thar.

The incident occurred just a day after Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 persons including Sidhu Moosewala. He had contested the Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a huge margin of 63,000 votes.

BJP has expressed grief over the killing of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Briefing media in New Delhi, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said, this incident clearly describes the law and order situation in Punjab. He said, the Punjab government first removed the security of Sidhu Musewala and the entire confidential list of those whose security was removed was made public.

Patra questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, about whether the security of Moosewala was analyzed before withdrawing his security cover. He alleged that Bhagwant Mann is a puppet Chief Minister of Punjab and AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Kejriwal are controlling him.