Sidhu Moosewala killing: Two main shooters among three arrested

The sharp shooters were arrested from Gujarat's Mundra.

. .

Priyavrat Fauji is a Haryana-based gangster. He was a member of the Ramkaran gang and worked as a sharpshooter. He led the team of shooters and was in direct contact with gangster Goldy Brar on the day of Moose Wala's death. Fauji was previously involved in two murder cases and faced arrest in 2015.

According to police, Priyavrat Fauji was the module head of the shooters.

Meanwhile, Kashish, previously seen with Fauji at a petrol pump in Fatehgarh, is accused in a 2021 murder case. He was one of the shooters who opened fire on Moose Wala.