Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangsters Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria questioned face to face

Amritsar rural police brought Bhagwanpuria to the Kharar crime investigation agency (CIA) police station, where Punjab Police are interrogating Bishnoi, according to the Hindustan Times report.

This is for the first time that both the gangsters have been brought face-to-face for interrogation in connection with Moose Wala's killing.

Earlier, Punjab Police had said the killing of Moosewala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

Bishnoi has been nominated as an accused and conspirator in the Moosewala's murder case. Bhagwanpuria is stated to be close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was also brought to the state on a transit remand in connection with the case.

Moosewala, the singer-politician who had joined the Congress months before the 2022 state assembly polls, was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district.

The SIT has arrested 18 people for Moose Wala's killing so far.

At present, the Punjab Police on Monday said it has got transit remand of four people, including two shooters, in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case from Delhi's Patiala House Court.

The police have been granted transit remand of accused Priyavrat, alias Fauzi (main shooter), Kashish, alias Kuldeep (shooter), Deepak, alias Tinu (close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi), and Keshav Kumar (who provided vehicle and helped in escaping shooters), according to an official statement.

However, 12 accused are in judicial custody, while Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria are in police custody in other cases.