The Delhi Court granted one-day transit remand of Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria to Punjab Police in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case and he will be produced before a local court.

New Delhi, Jun 29: Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested gangster Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria with the permission of Delhi's Patiala House Court in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, as per news agency ANI.

The Delhi Police Special Cell had earlier arrested three persons, including two shooters, in connection with the killing of the popular Punjabi singer.

The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Kashish (24), also from the state's Jhajjar district, and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab, they said. The trio were arrested on June 19 from Kutch in Gujarat..

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The police said Priyavrat led a team of shooters and was in direct touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar at the time of the incident.

Brar has claimed responsibility for the killing of the popular singer.