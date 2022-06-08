Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police seeks Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar

The Punjab Police had sent a proposal in this regard to the Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 19, 10 days before the singer was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

"Punjab Police on May 19, ten days before murder of Sidhu Moosewala, had already sent proposal to the CBI to issue Red Corner notice against Goldy Brar, which will pave the way for his extradition to India," said a statement from Information & Public Relations Dept, Punjab.

"Punjab Police has also sought the issuance of Red Corner Notices against gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda of village Rattoke, Tarn Taran, which has been sent CBI on May 5 this year," it added.

Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Two cases had been registered against Brar in November 2020 and February 2021 on the charges of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

Canada-based Brar had claimed the responsibility of Moosewala's murder.

This murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year. The Punjab Police on Tuesday had said it had arrested eight persons so far in connection with the brutal murder of Moosewala.

The eight accused had been held on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters, said police.

with PTI inputs