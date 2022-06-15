Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Punjab police gets 7 days remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Lawrence Bishnoi was brought from Delhi to Mansa in Punjab, a day after the Patiala House Court in the national capital allowed them to arrest the gangster in a case related to the killing Sidhu Moose Wala.

The court had earlier also approved the transit application.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu told the court that the state would be fully responsible for ensuring the gangster's safety.

"There will be about 50 police personnel of Punjab Police, two bulletproof vehicles; 12 vehicles will run on the way which will clear the route. All routes will be videographed," the Punjab government lawyer had told the duty magistrate at the Patiala House Court. Sidhu said that the Supreme Court's orders, as passed in such cases, would be upheld.

Punjab Police had said the killing of MooseWala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Bishnoi is facing a trial for the offence committed under stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) here and was lodged in the Tihar jail.