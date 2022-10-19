Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu arrested from Ajmer

Tinu, hailing from Haryana's Bhiwani, fled from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Mansa Police on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when he was brought on a production warrant from Goindwal Sahib jail in Tarn Taran district in another case. The Incharge CIA had been dismissed from service under Article 311 of the Constitution, Punjab police said.

After gangster Tinu fled from custody, Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur accused the government of providing facilities to gangsters in jail. She said she had no hope of justice

Tinu is among the 24 accused who have been charge-sheeted in the murder case. He was brought from Delhi on a transit remand from Tihar Jail on July 4 for interrogation.

As per the chargesheet, Tinu was involved in provided logistic support as he used to connect Bishnoi, who was lodged in Tihar Jail, to Goldy Brar, the mastermind hiding abroad, for execution of the murder of Moosewala.

In 2017, Tinu was freed from custody by one of his aides from Haryana, who sprayed pepper spray in the eyes of a police official at the Civil Hospital in Panchkula. The gangster was arrested from Bengaluru by the Bhiwani police in December the same year. Tinu faces several cases, including those of murder and extortion, in various states.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. He was killed when he was on his way to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa in a jeep with his friend and cousin. His vehicle was waylaid and bullets were sprayed on him by six shooters.

After the killing, Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder.