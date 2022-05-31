Sidhu Moose Wala last rites today: Huge Crowd gather outside his residence in Mansa; Cremation at 12 pm

New Delhi, May 31 : Several mourners gathered at the residence of slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, 28, better known by his stage name of Sidhu Moose Wala on Tuesday morning as the family prepared to conduct his last rites.

Accompanied by some relatives, Moosewala's father received his son's body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem, around 8:15 am. The body has been taken to his residence at Moosa village in Mansa.

On Sunday, the young rapper was shot dead. His death is being mourned in India and Canada where he had gone as a student.

The family has decided to perform the last rites at their ancestral agriculture land in Mansa district's Moosa village.

A heavy police force has been deployed outside the residence of the slain Punjabi singer. Mourners, especially the youth and the singer's fans, assembled outside the house to pay their last respects. Several people raised slogans in his favour.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

The 28-year-old Punjabi singer had fought the recent assembly election in Punjab on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla.

Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday on a temporary basis. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the brutal killing of Sidhu Moosewala.

The state police on Monday claimed to have rounded up some suspects and got important leads in connection with the killing. It had termed the assassination a case of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing.