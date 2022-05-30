Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Bhagwant Mann agrees to judicial probe

"Bhagwant Mann is also scheduled to hold a meeting with senior police officials later today. "Prompt action should be taken to catch the culprits as soon as possible," the statement said.

Seeking justice for his son, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh demanded that the Punjab government should involve the CBI and the NIA in the inquiry.

He also demanded a public apology from the DGP for linking his son's murder to gangwar.

It is learnt that the family of Moosewala was not agreeing to conduct the post-mortem.

In a letter to CM Mann, Singh blamed the AAP-government's alleged incompetency for the incident.

"Shubhdeep's mother is asking me where her son is and when he will return. What reply should I give?" said Singh in an emotional letter.

"I hope that I will get justice," he added.

"This case should be inquired by a sitting judge of the high court. The Punjab government should ensure assistance of the CBI and the NIA in the inquiry," Singh wrote in the letter.

He demanded that the accountability of officers, who reviewed his son's security and made public the order of withdrawal of the security cover, be fixed.

Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Moosewala's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

The Punjab police DGP on Sunday had said, "This incident seems to be a case of an inter gang rivalry," adding that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of Moosewala.

At least three weapons were used and 30 empty cases were recovered from the site.

Moosewala was left with two Punjab Police commandos after the state police withdrew two of four commandos from his security cover. However, Moosewala neither took the remaining two commandos with him nor his bullet-proof vehicle on Sunday.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday on a temporary basis.