New Delhi, Sep 13: Indian diplomat Sibi George appointed next ambassador of India to Japan, said the ministry of external affairs in a statement on Monday.

In the statement, the MEA said, "Shri Sibi George (IFS : 1993), presently Ambassador of India to the State of Kuwait, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Japan."

George is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

He is presently serving as an ambassador of India to Kuwait. He has previously served as an ambassador in Switzerland, Holy See, and Lichtenstein.

Before George's appointment to Japan, Sanjay Kumar Verma was the ambassador of India to Japan. But, on September 6, the MEA appointed Verma as the next High Commissioner of India to Canada.