Shraddha Walker: The girl we know now, but who was she?

Looking at her posts, one may say that Shraddha was a girl who lived life on her own terms, was bold yet simple and she surely loved to travel.

Her social media account is not dumped with many photos but just a few special ones. Psychologists say that people who are not tempted to showcase every part of their life on social media often are the ones who are not looking for validation from friends and online community.

What does her Insta page say?

In her profile, there are just 14 photos and each picture is a story in itself.

In the first photo dated January, 29, 2019, she is looking out of a train. She has captioned the image, "Awaiting destination."

A few pictures, probably taken a week later, shows Shraddha having a gala time in the hilly region in Mana, the last village of India.

In another snap dated February 15, 2020, she is getting ready in front of mirror and she captioned the photo, "Nothing beats simplicity but make up is always a good add on."

In her social media account, Walker had shared several old pictures of her on different occasions with a hash tag - #memorylane. In one such picture, she has posted a snap of her broken teeth.

Like many youngsters of her age, Shraddha too wasn't apparently happy staying confined during the lockdown. In one of her posts, she wrote, "The clean air is the only good thing about the bloody lockdown."

Among all the pictures, the one that catches attention is the one with her live-in partner. She is getting a peck from him. The picture, with a caption 'Happy Days', was shared on February 14 or Valentine's Day. This signals that they were in love or at least she was in love with him.

She had also done a reel on the banks of Ganga, enjoying the sunset and called it 'calling for me'.

"So I tried to make a #reel After a long tiring day of travelling 1500 kms i decided to end my day with a view, possibly a sunset. Walked down to the banks of Ganga in Vashisht gufa. Who knew that this was a calling for me, sitting at the absolute serene banks of Ganga, smoking a doob and getting lost in its beauty, [sic]" she captioned the clip.

The last picture on her Instagram taken on May 11, just a week before the alleged murder, in which she is reading a travel book on which 'Explore More' is written.

"Exploring more and more every passing day," she captioned the photo.

These posts are in no way a clear reflection of her life or her thoughts but a look at them and it feels like Shraddha Walker was a girl with dreams and courage, and was looking forward to life and exploring it.