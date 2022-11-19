Shraddha Walker murder: Cops find object possibly used to cut her body into pieces

The accused Aftab Amin Poonawala has revealed about it during the interrogation which led the cops to recover the object, the cops told the website. In addition to it, a heavy black polythene bag from Aftab's Gurugram office has been recovered on Friday. It is said to be a crucial evidence in the case.

New Delhi, Nov 19: In a significant development, the cops investigating the murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walker have reportedly recovered an object possibly used to chop off her body from his apartment in Chhatarpur, NDTV reported.

Meanwhile, the cops have taken all the clothes from the flat to finding more clues about the incident. It has to be noted that the clothes worn by Aftab and Shraddha on the day of the murder have not been found, yet. He has confessed during the investigation that he had thrown away those clothes to the civic garbage van.

Evidence Collected Against Him, so far

Blood stains in Aftab Amin Poonawala's kitchen have been found and blood samples have been sent for examination to ascertain whose blood it is.

About 10-13 bones have been recovered from a forest in the Chhatarpur area and have been sent to the forensic lab to find out whether it belonged to Shraddha or not. DNA sample of her father Vikas Walker has been taken so that the dumped body parts and blood sample can be matched.

Aftab continued to lie about her whereabouts but the police investigations found that Rs 54,000 was transferred from her account to his on May 26. This exposed his lie that she had left their house on May 22 and did not contact him after that.

Delhi Police recovered a bag of Shraddha in Aftab's house, which has her belongings. The bag has to be now identified by Shraddha's family.

He has left many digital evidences that the police traced to reach the truth of the case.

Background

Aftab Amin Poonawala and Shraddha met through a dating app in 2019. They had travelled together to some places including Himachal Pradesh when they were in Maharashtra. They shifted to Delhi and stayed together in a flat of a man whom they had met in Himachal Pradesh. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Police sources have revealed that they had frequent quarrels. She was insisting him for marriage while he was against it. On May 18, during one such argument he lost temper and strangled her to death.