Shraddha Walker murder case: How Aftab evaded arrest but a bank transfer exposed his lies

Not being able to reach out to his daughter, Shraddha Walker's father had approached Vasai police station to file a missing person complaint in October this year. The complaint was forwarded to the Manikpur police station in Vasai. On November 8, the Manikpur police reported the matter to Mehrauli police in Delhi, who began investigating the matter and traced Poonawalla.

Tracing Shraddha Walker

After receiving the complaint, the Mumbai Police traced her last location to Delhi and called in Aftab for investigation. During the initial days, Aftab had attempted to dupe the police of Delhi and Mumbai. He even had tried to avoid anyone's suspicion or detection by removing physical evidence. But he had left the digital evidence that led the police to reach the truth of the case.

When Delhi Police initially started the investigation, Aftab had told that they both had some arguments and she left the house on May 22. He further claimed that she had only carried her phone and had left her belongings in his flat. Aftab also said that he was not in touch with Shradhha since then.

Bank transfer

The first major breakthrough in the case was when the police got the bank statement of the couple's account which showed a transaction of Rs 54,000 from Shraddha's net banking account mobile app to Aftab's account on May 26, as reported by ANI reported. This transaction which occurred on May 26 contradicted with Aaftab's first statement and exposed his lies. The location of the bank transfer also turned out to be the Mehrauli police station area.

Shraddha's Instagram gave Aftab away

Besides this, the cops also found that there was a chat from Shraddha's Instagram account on May 31 with her friend. The location was also turned out to be in Mehrauli area. It was at this moment that Aftab revealed the truth and confessed to the crime.

Aftab disclosed that he and the deceased were in a live-in relationship since 2019. They had frequent fights. She had asked Aftab to marry her, but he had refused to do so.

During one such fight, Aftab sat on her chest and strangled her. He then chopped her body into 35 pieces and disposed it at different places. The police also learnt that Aftab had sawed her head and would look at it every day.

The beginning of the end

Shraddha Walker had met Aaftab Amin Poonawalla from a dating app, Bumble in 2019 in Maharashtra.

The couple had left Mumbai and spent a lot of time in the hills in March and April. They arrived in Delhi on May 8 and stayed at different places until they moved into the Chhattarpur apartment on May 15.

The two had been bickering over suspicion that Aftab was cheating on her. She was murdered three days later and the crime came to light only in November.