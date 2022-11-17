Shraddha Walker murder: 5 things police investigation found so far

New Delhi, Nov 17: Shraddha Walker's murder has come as a shock for the entire nation as spine-chilling details are emerging about the gruesome incident everyday. Her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala has confessed that he strangled her to death, cut her body into 35 pieces, kept the pieces in a refrigerator and disposed of her body piece by piece in Mehrauli forest.

During the ongoing investigation, he revealed that he took inspiration from American series 'Dexter' to dispose of her body and researched on internet to ensure that there were no traces left about the murder. Aftab has reportedly confessed that he even googled for the perfect chopper that he could use to cut the body into pieces.