Shraddha Walkar murder: Cops find part of skull, bones in forest

New Delhi, Nov 20: In a major development in the gruesome murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar by her live-in boyfriend Aftab Ameen Poonawala, Delhi police have recovered the base of a skull, a decapitated jaw, and more bones today.

The human remains be sent for forensic examination to match with Shraddha's father's DNA samples.

Meanwhile, the cops have taken all the clothes from the flat to finding more clues about the incident. It has to be noted that the clothes worn by Aftab and Shraddha on the day of the murder have not been found, yet. He has confessed during the investigation that he had thrown away those clothes to the civic garbage van.

Blood stains in Aftab Amin Poonawala's kitchen have been found and blood samples have been sent for examination to ascertain whose blood it is.

About 10-13 bones have been recovered from a forest in the Chhatarpur area and have been sent to the forensic lab to find out whether it belonged to Shraddha or not.

Since the beginning of the investigation, Aftab has been evasive when it came to answer certain questions relating to the case. And now Aftab will undergo a narco analysis test after a Delhi court granted permission for the same. The police feel that a narco analysis test would help get more information from the accused.

This test is only performed in the presence of a psychologist, investigating officer, or forensic expert. Meanwhile, the Delhi police have also recovered 13 body parts, believed to be of the woman, from different areas and have been sent for DNA analysis.

The background:

Shraddha Walker had met Aftab Amin Poonawala on dating app Bumble in 2019 in Maharashtra. The couple had left Mumbai and spent a lot of time in the hills in March and April. They arrived in Delhi on May 8 and stayed at different places until they moved into the Chhattarpur apartment on May 15.

The two had been bickering over suspicion that Aftab was cheating on her. She was murdered three days later and the crime came to light only in November.