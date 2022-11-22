Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking transfer of probe to CBI

The plea had alleged that so far the Delhi Police has revealed each and every detail to the media and public regarding the investigation which is not permitted under the law. It claimed that the alleged place of incident has not been sealed by the Delhi Police till date which is continuously being accessed by the public and media personnel, as reported by PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed petition seeking a direction to transfer the investigation into the Shraddha Walkar murder case from Delhi Police to the CBI. The Court said we don't find a single good reason to entertain this plea.

Advocate Sanjay, Lao Delhi Police's standing counsel (criminal), told the Delhi High Court that the investigation into the murder of Shraddha Walkar - allegedly by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala - is 80 per cent complete.

Walkar was murdered by 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala, who sawed her body into 35 pieces and dumped the body parts across the city over several days past midnight.

"The incident of murder is alleged to have been taken place in Delhi and thereafter the body parts have been alleged to have disposed at different places, thus investigation of Police Station Mehrauli cannot be efficiently be carried out due to administrative/ staff paucity as well as lack of sufficient technical and scientific equipment to find out the evidences and the witnesses as the incident had taken place about six months back in May, 2022," the petition filed by Joshini Tuli submitted.

The plea, filed through advocate Joginder Tuli, claimed that sensitive details of the investigation by the Delhi Police have so far been revealed to public persons through the media which has lead to tampering of sensitive evidence. "The presence of media and other public persons at the place of recoveries, court hearings etc. of any accused amounts to interference with the evidence and witnesses in the present case," it alleged.

On November 17, a trial court had permitted the police to question the accused for five more days in its custody, while another judge had allowed his narco analysis test to unravel the sensational case after he consented to undergo the forensic procedure.

Earlier, the accused was sent to four days in police custody.