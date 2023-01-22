Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi cops prepares 3,000-page chargesheet, cites 100 witnesses

The report claims that it was drafted based on the statements of 100 witnesses, forensic and electronic evidence. Also, legal experts are looking into the charge sheet draft prepared by Delhi Police, the report added . In the chargesheet, it is also mentioned about the bones recovered from the forests of Chhatarpur and their DNA report which confirmed that the bones belonged to Shraddha.

New Delhi, Jan 22: In connection with the brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar, the Delhi cops have prepared a 3000-page draft against Aftab Amin Poonawalla, ANI reported citing sources.

In addition to it, the investigating officers have included Aftab's confession and the report of his narco test even though both these reports do not have much importance in the court.

Delhi cops had earlier admitted that a mitochondrial DNA report of the samples found in the forest area of Mehrauli which was sent for testing at the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting Diagnostic (CDFD) in Hyderabad, matched with that of the victim's father and brother. It has to be noted that traces of blood found in their flat, too, matched with hers.

The bone and hair samples were sent to Hyderabad as the DNA couldn't be extracted from the body parts. "Mitochondrial DNA report confirms hair and bone sample matching with Shraddha Walker. Delhi Police has received the report from the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics," ANI had quoted Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda as saying "One piece of bone and a bunch of hair purported to be of the deceased have matched with that of her father and brother which establishes the identity of the bone and hair to be that of Shraddha Walker," Special CP had said.

Aftab and Shraddha met through a dating app Bumble in 2019 and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Delhi's Chhattarpur area. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping them across the city over several days in the dark of night.

Aftab was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court on November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

