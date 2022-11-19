Shraddha murder: Do not use third degree during narco test on Aftab says court

While passing the order the court recorded Aftab's consent and informed him about the legalities and procedural formalities. Only after the accused agreed to take the test was the order permitting the police passed.

In 2010 the Supreme Court had held that the conduct of narco analysis, polygraph or brain mapping is allowed only once the accused gives consent. Conducting these tests without the consent of the accused is illegal the court had also held.

The test on Aftab became necessary because he had made contradictory claims during his interrogation.

On Thursday Magistrate Aviral Shukla extended the custody the accused by five days. The custody was granted after the court was told by the police that important evidence was still missing and Aftab needs to be remanded for a few more days in police custody.

Around 100 lawyers from the Saket court gathered outside the court and shouted 'hang him, hang him' slogans.

Aftab admitted that he burnt Shraddha's face after he chopped her body into pieces. He said that he did so to conceal her identity. The police confirmed that the accused murdered Shraddha between 8 pm and 10 pm. He had also purchased a refrigerator to store her body parts. He later disposed the body parts in different parts of Delhi, he had told the police.