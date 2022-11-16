Shraddha murder case: Family of killer Aftab missing

In fact he was called in for questioning twice and he told the police that he and Shraddha do not live together anymore. Aftab's family is currently untraceable the police also said.

Shraddha and Aftab both hail from Maharashtra and had met through a dating application. Shraddha's parents had objected to the relationship following which both decided to elope to Delhi.

In Delhi, both took up a rented accommodation. When Shraddha asked Aftab to marry her it led to a fight, following which she was strangled to death. Aftab then cut her body into 35 pieces and disposed it in various parts of the city.

When Shraddha's father was unable to trace her, he contacted the police. It was found that they had moved to Delhi. The Delhi Police which took up the investigation cracked the case following which Aftab was arrested. In custody Aftab confessed to the crime.

The police have since been trying to recover the body parts. Aftab told the police that he was inspired by the American crime drama Dexter.