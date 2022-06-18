Shows sensitivity: Bommai on Centre’s decision to increase age limit for Agnipath

"This proves that the government under Modi Ji is sensitive to the needs of our people. It will benefit a large number of youth. They will march gloriously on the path of service to their motherland and carve a bright future for themselves. I thank PM on behalf of the youth of the country," he also said.

This is a major defence policy reform introduced by the Government to usher in a new era in the Human Resource policy of the three Services. The policy, which comes into immediate effect, will hereafter govern the enrolment for the three services.

The AGNIPATH Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces. It will provide an opportunity to the youth who may be keen to don the uniform by attracting young talent from the society who are more in tune with contemporary technological trends and plough back skilled, disciplined and motivated manpower into the society.

As for the Armed Forces, it will enhance the youthful profile of the Armed Forces and provide a fresh lease of 'Josh' and 'Jazba' whilst at the same time bring about a transformational shift towards a more tech savvy Armed Forces - which is indeed the need of the hour.

It is envisaged that average age profile of Indian Armed forces would come down by about 4-5 years by implementation of this scheme. The national stands to immensely benefit by infusion of highly inspired youth with deeper understanding of self-discipline, diligence and focus who would be adequately skilled and will be able to contribute in other sectors. The dividends of a short military service to the nation, society and the youth of the nation are immense.

This includes inculcation of patriotism, team work, enhancement of physical fitness, ingrained loyalty for the country and availability of trained personnel to boost national security in times of external threats, internal threats and natural disasters.