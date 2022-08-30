The country got a prime minister who came up with different thinking and programmes, communicated directly with people and brought transparency in governance, Javadekar said. He asserted the BJP is getting electoral success repeatedly only because people like Modi's work.

"The opposition should first understand the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the last 20 years, PM Modi has been working continuously without falling sick even once. Various programmes, activities and schemes are being undertaken by Modi," the former Union minister said.

"A patriotic atmosphere was created throughout the country through the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. VIP culture has become a thing of the past...document attestation, a practice that existed for decades, was abolished in one day. In 2014, an LED bulb cost Rs 200, but now it is available for Rs 70," he said.

Because of the PM's popularity, his party BJP now has 11 crore members, making it the largest political outfit in the world, he said. The work of the Modi government has touched every aspect of people's life, the former minister in the Modi cabinet said. Javadekar further said, "11,000 unmanned railway gates in the country have been staffed or alternative routes have been made available.

Therefore, there had been no (major) accident at railway gates in the last eight years." Pensioners have benefited immensely by the Centre's decision to digitise life certificate, he said. Modi's wide range of decisions like providing houses, water, foodgrains, cooking gas, in-home toilets and free treatment to the needy show his concern for common citizens, he said.

Due to this, many housewives have become BJP activists, Javadekar said. The issue of Ram temple had been pending since the last 500 years, but now a grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram is coming up in Ayodhya, he said.

The opening of the Kartarpur corridor, Buddhist circuit and improving road connectivity for the Chardham Yatra have received good response from people, the BJP leader said. "So now, the opposition should discuss the 2029 Lok Sabha elections without worrying about the 2024 polls," said Javadekar, indicating the BJP is poised to win the next parliamentary elections.