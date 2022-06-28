Shivaji Maharaj perfect example of able administrator, polite king: Mohan Bhagwat

Pune, Jun 27: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday night said Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj personifies an able administrator, a polite king and master warfare strategist before the world.

He was speaking at the launch of a book on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj written by Dr Kedar Phalke here. “In the entire world, when it is discussed what kind of administration should be there, how polite a king should be and what sort of warfare should be there, that time, the example of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj comes to the forefront,” said Bhagwat.