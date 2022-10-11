The 900-metre-long corridor was developed at the cost of Rs 856 crore and will skirt around the old Rudrasagar Lake.

New Delhi, Oct 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the first phase of the much-awaited 900-metre-long Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

PM Modi retweeted the post of the Chief Minister of MP Shivraj Singh Chauhan and said, "Ujjain, the holy city of faith and spirituality, is going to witness a historic moment. Will have the privilege of dedicating the grand and divine Shri MahakaL Lok to the nation, this evening. Shiva everywhere!"

The beautifully developed project is expected to boost the tourism in the state and is dotted with 108 sandstone columns in a row depicting Shiva's 'trishul' and 'mudras'. The corridor is adorned with beautiful fountains and sculptures of the deity along with 53 illuminated murals depicting stories from the Shiv Puran.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, considered to be one of the holiest places by the Hindus, is one of the 12 'jyotirlings' and is thronged by devotees throughout the year. The mega corridor in Ujjain is located around 200 km from the state capital Bhopal.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is considered one of the holiest places on earth by Hindus, and lakhs of people converge here from all parts of the country during the Shravan month of the Hindu calendar or Mahashivratri.

Prime Minister Modi travel to Ujjain today from Gujarat. He is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat.

PM Modi is scheduled to perform pooja at 5:45 pm in Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. This will be followed by the dedication of Mahakal Lok at around 6:30 pm.

"There is a festive atmosphere here (Ujjain) today. I welcome PM Modi on behalf of all people of Madhya Pradesh, he is an inspiration to all of us," ANI quoted CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as saying.