Shiv Sena’s woes worsen: Reports indicate 9 more MLAs to join Shinde, 26 others

The majority mark in the Maharashtra assembly is 144. The BJP has 106 while the Shiv Sena has 55, NCP 53 and Congress 44.

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi has three MLAs while the Samajwadi Party and AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti Party have two each. The MNS, CPI(M), PWP, Swabhimani Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, Jansurajya Shakti party, Krantikari Shetkari Party have one each, while the independents are 13 in number.

If Shinde and the 26 MLAs back the BJP, then the number would go up to 133. This means that the BJP would need 11 more to form the government. However there are reports that more MLAs from other parties are likely to walk out of the coalition. The smaller parties would play a crucial role. However all eyes would be on the independents who are 13 in number.