Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of 12 rebels MLAs, including Eknath Shinde

The rebel leaders are camping in Guwahati and are led by Shinde, who has demanded that the Shiv Sena should quit the ruling alliance formed with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

. .

Speaking on seeking disqualification of rebel MLAs, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said, "We've filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker (of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly) and demanded that the membership of 12 (MLAs) should be cancelled as they didn't attend yesterday's meeting."

"Before the meeting notice was issued in which it was said that if you didn't attend the meeting then legal action will be taken as per the constitution. Some didn't come and some gave unnecessary reasons," Arvind Sawant informed.

List of 12 MLAs: