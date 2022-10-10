The Commission also okayed 'flaming torch' (mashaal) as election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

The Election Commission denied Trishul and Gada (mace) as poll symbols to rival Shiv Sena factions, citing religious connotations.

The Commission allotted 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' as party name for the Eknath Shinde faction; and asked it to select a fresh symbol.

The Election Commission on Saturday froze the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol amid a tussle between the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

The poll body had also asked the two factions to choose from among the symbols that are available and submit three options for their interim markers by 1 pm on Monday.