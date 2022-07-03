Mumbai, July 03: The office of Shiv Sena at Vidhan Bhavan has been sealed ahead of crucial Maharashtra Assembly session convened to elect its new Speaker. Eknath Shinde-led government will have to prove its majority in the House on July 4.

A white paper was stuck with a plastic tape on the closed doors of the Sena legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan, with a message in Marathi written on it saying, ''The office is closed as per instructions of the Shiv Sena legislative party."

. .

"We have closed the office of the Shiv Sena legislative party in the Assembly. We have to go to the House together, the keys to the office are with us. They had kept some of our MLAs locked up. What is the big deal if we've locked up the office," said Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

The four-day old Shiv Sena-BJP government will face the floor test on July 4 during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly beginning here on Sunday.

The election to the post Assembly Speaker will be held on Sunday after the House proceedings begin at 11 am.