Shinde camp committed series of anti-party activities: Uddhav faction in SC

New Delhi, Aug 03: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray faction has filed a rejoinder before Supreme Court, saying that the delinquent MLAs, including Shinde, committed a series of anti- party activities in bonhomie with the BJP.

The affidavit has urged the court to declare that the appointment of Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister as well as the subsequent election of the Speaker is illegal.

. .

"The MLAs have shown absolutely scant regard to the sanctity of the top court, indulged in anti-party activities, and have created split/faction within the Legislature Party is very clearly borne out from their own pleadings in the petition filed before the Election Commission of India where they claim that there is a split in the party and stake a claim at the party symbol," claimed team Uddhav.

The affidavit further stated that the Eknath camp committed a series of anti- party activities in bonhomie with the BJP.

Uddhav Thackeray's faction filed the petitions challenging the decision of the Governor to swear-in Eknath Shinde as the CM, the election of Rahul Narvekar as the Speaker, the recognition of Bharat Gogawale (appointed by Shinde group as the chief whip of Shiv Sena) and against the disqualification proceedings initiated by the newly elected Speaker against the MLAs of Uddhav group for voting in alleged violation of the whip.