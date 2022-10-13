The clip of the public chanting has now gone viral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura, Una to New Delhi, today.

The Prime Minister inspected the train coaches of the Vande Bharat Express and took stock of the onboard facilities. He also inspected the control centre of the locomotive engine of Vande Bharat Express and the Una railway station.

PM Modi was accompanied by Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Union Minister of Railways Ashvini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur when he arrived at Amb Andaura Railway Station in Una district of Himachal Pradesh.