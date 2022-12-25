Sheezan Mohammed Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Tunisha Sharma suicide case

Sheezan Khan was produced before the Waliv court earlier today. "Whatever has happened, police and court are working. He (Sheezan Khan) has been produced in court. Allegations against him are baseless," Sharad Rai, Sheezan Khan's advocate, said in Mumbai.

He further said that no evidence has been found against his client. "Everything will come out in the investigation. Sheezan's phone is with the police and no such pieces of evidence have been found till now," his advocate said.

Going by the First Information Report, the two actors were in a relationship and had ended their relationship 15 days ago. Tunisha Sharma was reportedly under stress, and it is suspected that's what drove her to the edge, said the Mumbai police, according to a report.

Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Waliv police registered a case against Sheezan M Khan, under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested him, the station house office of Waliv police station told news agency PTI. Her mother in her complaint claimed Sharma and Khan were in love and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step, the police said.

Tunisha Sharma started her career with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. She was also part of shows such as 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'. Apart from small screen, the actress appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.

On the other hand, Parth Zutshi, another of Tunisha's co-stars, appeared before the cops in connection with the case. "I was called for questioning by police and was asked general questions. I can't comment on her relations, I don't have any idea, it was her internal matter," he told the media. Parth also stated that though Tunisha had been stressed, she did not take any kind of drugs.

Meanwhile, the postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's JJ Hospital early on Sunday. "The autopsy was conducted till 4:30 am and 4-5 police personnel were also present," officials told ANI, adding that the dead body is kept in cold storage. However, the autopsy report is awaited.

According to reports, the deceased went to the washroom during the shooting and did not return for a long time. The doors were broken open and she was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead around 1.30 am.